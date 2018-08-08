Altair Launches Global Startup Program for Tech Markets

Altair makes immediately available its simulation-driven innovation software to qualified startup companies through its newly formed Altair Startup Program. Targeting the needs of the startup community, the global program offers preferential pricing for its simulation-driven design, computer-aided engineering, cloud computing and internet of things software solutions. The program also provides no-cost expert consulting to quickly ramp-up startup organizations with the multi-physics optimization platform, Altair HyperWorks.

“The startup community has always been at the forefront of innovation in new and high-growth markets of shared interest,” says Michael J. Kidder, SVP of corporate marketing of Altair. “This program provides a powerful vehicle for Altair to connect more directly with hardware startups to help mitigate product performance and financial risks early, realize a successful exit and cost-effectively scale for growth with Altair’s open-architecture simulation solutions.”

The program includes full-featured access to all Altair software titles, more than 150 Altair Partner Alliance software applications, instructor-led / online / self-paced training courses, consulting support and co-marketing opportunities to build startup brand awareness.

“My business could not exist were it not for Altair and our working relationship has been absolutely fantastic,” says Adam Wais, owner and startup co-founder of Rolo Bikes. “We chose HyperWorks because it offers us the most powerful tools for our optimization and development tasks all within one suite. I’m not sure we’d have been able to take what we had to market without Altair.”

The Altair Startup Program is also available and can be customized for business incubators and accelerators who are interested in expanding the resources available to support startup portfolios. SMB companies falling outside of the Altair Startup Program qualification criteria may still apply for incentivized offers to get started with Altair solutions.

For more info, visit Altair.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.