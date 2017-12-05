Altair Launches WEYV Entertainment App Platform; DE in the Mix

Altair Engineering, Inc. has launched WEYV, a platform for streaming audio and visual content, including music, magazines (such as Digital Engineering), podcasts, books, movies and TV shows.

WEYV is available as an ad-free, subscription-based app that allows users to listen to music, read magazines and watch visual content. WEYV is available on iOS and Android devices and via a web player for U.S.-based users.

Key features include:

music (on-demand and radio) and magazines in one app;

ability to tailor music stations, including sliding scales to set artist percentage and song popularity and filtering options to select genres and decades;

ability to share stations, playlists, songs, articles and reading lists with others via WEYV Notes and social media channels;

capability to invite family & friends and create private groups where everyone can contribute to creating reading lists and playlists;

option to download and access music and magazines when a Wi-Fi connection is not available; and

family-friendly content – WEYV adheres to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA).

WEYV contains a full catalog of music and magazines including:

music from Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group and many independent labels via the Merlin Network;

industry trade publications, including Digital Engineering ; and

; and magazines from Time Inc.

More content–including music, magazines, podcasts and videos–will be added to WEYV on a rolling basis.

“WEYV is the next generation of Altair’s patented content licensing model, allowing us to offer consumers access to various types of content in a way that caters to the usage and scalability needs of families,” says James R. Scapa, Altair CEO.

WEYV’s charitable contribution allocations will be determined by music artists and WEYV users. All artists are invited to select their preferred charity from WEYV’s charity program. The more WEYV users listen to an artist in WEYV, the more the charity that artist selected will benefit. Charity program participants include Children’s Defense Fund, Keep America Beautiful, Toys for Tots and Wounded Warriors Family Support, to name a few.

WEYV is available for a 14-day free trial and can be accessed via the App Store, Google Play and the WEYV website.

For more info, visit Altair Engineering, Inc. and WEYV.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.