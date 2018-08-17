Altair Offers GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Altair added GE’s Flow Simulator software to the Altair Partner Alliance (APA) and offers direct licenses to Altair customers. Flow Simulator is an integrated flow, heat transfer and combustion design software that enables mixed fidelity simulations to optimize machine and systems design.

“GE’s Flow Simulator will benefit our customers by providing thermal fluid system mixed fidelity simulation capabilities relevant to multiple industries. It expands our strong multiphysics system modeling portfolio, and we are very positive about working with GE to carry their great development work forward to a broader set of customers and applications,” says Brett Chouinard, Altair’s President and COO.

This fluid system design tool provides interdisciplinary modeling and optimization capabilities within a single platform for machine design with respect to fluid dynamics, thermal and combustion within a 3D design environment. This tool allows users to import actual hardware and utilization of 3D CAD point-cloud to automatically create the computational model overlaid on the machine hardware. An extended library of preconfigured elements and components is available to simulate a wide-range of physical phenomena including; compressible and incompressible fluid flow; buoyancy-driven flow; rotating cavity system flow; conduction, convection and radiation heat transfer and combustion equilibrium-chemistry and species transport.

Flow Simulator can be used in many industries such as aerospace, power generation, oil & gas power conversion, transportation, additive manufacturing, automotive and others.

“Every 2 seconds, a GE, CFM or Engine Alliance powered engine takes off or lands somewhere around the world. A key part of this success is our ability to perform advanced simulations of how the aircraft and our engines operate,” says Tim Stone, chief consulting engineer, Component Design at GE Aviation. “The tool we use for advanced fluid simulations is Flow Simulator. Due to its modern graphical user interface, advanced simulation capabilities, accuracy, speed and robustness, Flow Simulator is our day-to-day work horse to design and simulate engine sealing systems, structures cooling, rotating cavity systems, combustor cooling, and thermal management. The accuracy and robustness of our Flow Simluator software has played a major role in the success of our engines.”

For more info, visit Altair.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.