Altair PBS Professional v18 Debuted

Altair has released Altair PBS Professional v18, a new version of the workload manager and job scheduler delivered through the Altair PBS Works platform for high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The Altair PBS Works software platform consists of highly integrated applications to connect users and administrators more closely with HPC resources to maximize utilization and efficiency. Altair PBS Professional is at the core of this platform offering to manage and optimize job scheduling by intelligently balancing productivity and efficiency. Altair PBS Professional is flanked by role-based applications Altair Control tailored to the needs of HPC administrators and Altair Access for the end user community.

With Altair Access, user communities across the enterprise can easily access local, distributed and cloud HPC resources through a single, intuitive user experience. Altair Control delivers a unified web interface for HPC administrators to control HPC resources, clusters, supercomputers and clouds—to configure, monitor, troubleshoot, report, analyze, cloud burst and perform what-if simulations to right-size hardware expansion.

“The best software tools are fast, reliable and secure, while delivering an open architecture that provides access to best-in-class technology across the whole ecosystem,” says Dr. Bill Nitzberg, CTO for Altair PBS Works. “Altair PBS Professional v18 truly delivers on this vision with a deep set of new features that improve performance, increase utilization, ease administration and also supports the most promising new solutions in the HPC ecosystem—containers, cloud bursting, the ARM platform, etc.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.