Altair Presents Preview of Geometry ‘Avatar’ of Click2Cast

Altair Engineering, Inc. and solidThinking are showcasing a preview of Click2Cast 2018 for the first time at EUROGUSS, January 16-18, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany. Geometry creation and editing capabilities have been added for users to be able to design and optimize the entire casting process within a single environment. Component designers and downstream analysts will be able to communicate within a single user environment, including a broad range of tools that will help make changes to the component, evaluate areas of porosity, create remedial risers or sleeves, or cooling lines, re-evaluate and optimize the process for producing a high-quality part.



Although the official release is planned for March 2018, visitors at the booth can sign up for a free trial. The new version contains the following key enhancements:

Completely new user environment based on the Inspire framework with geometry creation and editing capabilities.

Ability to create runners, risers, chillers, over-flows, sleeves and modify them on the fly.

Automatic generation of core geometries (ready for 3D print export).

Single click solidification simulation.

Enhanced visualization capabilities including temperature evolution on flowfronts.

Dynamic and multiple sectional cuts.

Ability to read multiple file formats.

For more info, visit Altair Engineering, Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.