Altair Presents Preview of Geometry ‘Avatar’ of Click2Cast

Altair Engineering, Inc. and solidThinking are showcasing a preview of Click2Cast 2018 for the first time at EUROGUSS, January 16-18, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany. Geometry creation and editing capabilities have been added for users to be able to design and optimize the entire casting process within a single environment. Component designers and downstream analysts will be able to communicate within a single user environment, including a broad range of tools that will help make changes to the component, evaluate areas of porosity, create remedial risers or sleeves, or cooling lines, re-evaluate and optimize the process for producing a high-quality part.
Although the official release is planned for March 2018, visitors at the booth can sign up for a free trial. The new version contains the following key enhancements:
- Completely new user environment based on the Inspire framework with geometry creation and editing capabilities.
- Ability to create runners, risers, chillers, over-flows, sleeves and modify them on the fly.
- Automatic generation of core geometries (ready for 3D print export).
- Single click solidification simulation.
- Enhanced visualization capabilities including temperature evolution on flowfronts.
- Dynamic and multiple sectional cuts.
- Ability to read multiple file formats.
