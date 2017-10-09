Home / News / Altair Technology Conference Showcases Design and Simulation Innovations

Altair Technology Conference Showcases Design and Simulation Innovations

Posted by: admin in News, Simulate October 9, 2017

Keynoted by industry thought leaders, the Altair Technology Conference (ATC) East is taking place in Detroit, October 9-10, 2017. This 2-day event features Altair’s innovations in simulation technology, highlighting advanced optimization-driven design methods, the user experience and the impact of disruptive trends on simulation.

Presentations from innovators and industry leaders will include how simulation-driven design has impacted their business operations, and how it continues to be driven by current trends such as additive manufacturing, e-mobility, big data and the internet of things. Altair C-Level and other keynote presentations will include:

  • Phil Guys, CTO, American Axle & Manufacturing;
  • Dr. Darrell Socie, Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois;
  • Randy Frank, Chief Engineer – Virtual Verification & CAE, Ford Motor Company;
  • Iain Percy, Team Leader, Artemis Racing;
  • Vance Strader, Chief Engineer – Systems Group, Harley-Davidson Motor Company;
  • James Truskin, Technical Fellow Body Architecture, FCA Group, LLC;
  • Mark Meili, R&D Director of Modeling & Simulation, P&G; and
  • Chris Borroni-Bird, VP Strategic Development, Qualcomm.

Over 30 technical session presenters are being offered in seven tracks: Automotive Advanced Simulation, Math & Modeling Systems, Electromagnetics, Design Exploration, Lightweighting, The Future of Simulation, and Manufacturing Solutions. Presentations for the tracks will include representation from American Axle and Manufacturing, Boeing, Bruel & Kjaer, Cast Connex, ElectroScience Lab -Ohio State University, FCA Group, LLC, Ford Motor Company, GT2Energia, Michigan State University, Phoenix Integration, Pratt & Miller, Roush Industries, STMicroelectronics, Thumb & Tool Engineering, XLDyn and Ziegler Instruments.

For more info, visit Altair.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy