Altair Technology Conference Showcases Design and Simulation Innovations

Presentations from innovators and industry leaders will include how simulation-driven design has impacted their business operations, and how it continues to be driven by current trends such as additive manufacturing, e-mobility, big data and the internet of things. Altair C-Level and other keynote presentations will include:

, R&D Director of Modeling & Simulation, P&G; and Chris Borroni-Bird, VP Strategic Development, Qualcomm.

Over 30 technical session presenters are being offered in seven tracks: Automotive Advanced Simulation, Math & Modeling Systems, Electromagnetics, Design Exploration, Lightweighting, The Future of Simulation, and Manufacturing Solutions. Presentations for the tracks will include representation from American Axle and Manufacturing, Boeing, Bruel & Kjaer, Cast Connex, ElectroScience Lab -Ohio State University, FCA Group, LLC, Ford Motor Company, GT2Energia, Michigan State University, Phoenix Integration, Pratt & Miller, Roush Industries, STMicroelectronics, Thumb & Tool Engineering, XLDyn and Ziegler Instruments.

