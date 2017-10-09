Altair Technology Conference Showcases Design and Simulation Innovations

Keynoted by industry thought leaders, the Altair Technology Conference (ATC) East is taking place in Detroit, October 9-10, 2017. This 2-day event features Altair’s innovations in simulation technology, highlighting advanced optimization-driven design methods, the user experience and the impact of disruptive trends on simulation.
Presentations from innovators and industry leaders will include how simulation-driven design has impacted their business operations, and how it continues to be driven by current trends such as additive manufacturing, e-mobility, big data and the internet of things. Altair C-Level and other keynote presentations will include:
- Phil Guys, CTO, American Axle & Manufacturing;
- Dr. Darrell Socie, Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois;
- Randy Frank, Chief Engineer – Virtual Verification & CAE, Ford Motor Company;
- Iain Percy, Team Leader, Artemis Racing;
- Vance Strader, Chief Engineer – Systems Group, Harley-Davidson Motor Company;
- James Truskin, Technical Fellow Body Architecture, FCA Group, LLC;
- Mark Meili, R&D Director of Modeling & Simulation, P&G; and
- Chris Borroni-Bird, VP Strategic Development, Qualcomm.
Over 30 technical session presenters are being offered in seven tracks: Automotive Advanced Simulation, Math & Modeling Systems, Electromagnetics, Design Exploration, Lightweighting, The Future of Simulation, and Manufacturing Solutions. Presentations for the tracks will include representation from American Axle and Manufacturing, Boeing, Bruel & Kjaer, Cast Connex, ElectroScience Lab -Ohio State University, FCA Group, LLC, Ford Motor Company, GT2Energia, Michigan State University, Phoenix Integration, Pratt & Miller, Roush Industries, STMicroelectronics, Thumb & Tool Engineering, XLDyn and Ziegler Instruments.
