Altium Launches Altium Designer 18

Altium Designer 18 delivers updates and performance enhancements, along with new and improved features that aim to increase design productivity.

This release is designed to simplify the overall design experience with a modernized user interface that improves user commonality across all design domains, the company reports. In addition to the modern user interface, this version features an upgrade to 64-bit architecture combined with multi-threaded task optimizations, enabling users to design and release large, complex boards at fast speeds, the company adds. This upgrade fully equips engineers to tackle complex PCB designs, with increased user control through all design stages.

“The landscape of electronic design and technology is shifting, prompting the need for smarter, faster, more efficient engineering solutions that are flexible and easy to learn,” says Ted Pawela, chief marketing officer at Altium. “Altium Designer 18 was developed specifically with the user in mind, leveraging their feedback to create a PCB design tool that helps address the challenges they face every day.”

Altium Designer 18 features structural improvements and includes major updates to ActiveRoute, a user-guided routing engine that supports length tuning and pin-swapping. The ACTIVEBOM editor also features several enhancements including a new BoM rule checker that allows designers to easily verify each BoM line item. Users can also design and release large, complex boards faster using the new multi-board assembly capability and real-time connection management. Each update in this release reinforces a unified, interconnected design environment, the company reports.

For more info, visit Altium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.