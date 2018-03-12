Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and 18 Others Compared in MachNation’s Newest IoT Platform ScoreCard

MachNation announces the availability of its IoT Application Enablement Platform (AEP) ScoreCard for 2018, an in-depth rating of 21 internet of things (IoT) platform vendors.

IoT platform revenue will grow 89% in 2018, according to MachNation forecast data. MachNation forecasts that 2018 IoTplatform revenue will reach $3.3 billion with increased purchasing from enterprises in manufacturing, automotive, logistics/distribution, utility and smart cities sectors. Rather than building their own platforms, MachNation finds that enterprises are choosing to purchase cloud-based offerings from best-in-class IoT AEP vendors.

“MachNation’s fourth annual ScoreCard is the industry’s largest, longest-running, most complete, independent evaluation of IoTplatforms,” says Dima Tokar, CTO and head analyst, MachNation. “Enterprises, service providers, systems integrators and application developers use MachNation’s ScoreCard to gain critical information about top-tier platforms in the global market.”

Many of the IoT platforms evaluated in the ScoreCard are separately evaluated in MachNation IoT Test Environment (MIT-E), MachNation’s hands-on test and comparison lab. MachNation is the only firm in the world that conducts hands-on tests of IoTplatforms and makes test-based comparison data available for platforms like Microsoft IoT, Amazon AWS IoT, IBM Watson IoT, Software AG Cumulocity IoT and others.

MachNation’s ScoreCard contains several quadrants and matrices to help clarify a muddy, yet booming platform ecosystem. The ScoreCard ranks vendors using 15 detailed technical and business criteria including developer focus, deployment models, operational sophistication, partnerships and strategy.

“Platform vendors all have similar marketing for their products,” says Samuel Hale, analyst and testing specialist, MachNation. “If you’re serious about understanding platform differences, you need to dig deeply into their products and capabilities. Our ScoreCard and MIT-E do that.”

“In order to capture the key trends in the ecosystem, we completed an in-depth analysis of the following vendors: Amazon, AT&T, Axonize, Ayla Networks, Bosch, ClearBlade, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei, IBM, InterDigital, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC, Relayr, SAP, Scriptr.io, SiteWhere, Software AG, Telit and TheThings.iO,” Hale adds.

For more information, please visit MachNation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.