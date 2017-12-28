AMD Debuts Radeon Pro Software Adrenalin Edition

The recently released AMD Radeon Pro Software Adrenalin Edition includes the new Radeon Pro Overlay, a seamless in-app user interface for one-click access to Radeon Pro ReLive, AMD’s professional-grade solution for high-resolution screen capture and recording. Radeon Pro ReLive has been updated with new features, including windowed mode capture of professional applications, chroma key support and multi-monitor capture.

Radeon Pro Software’s “Driver Options” feature has been updated in Adrenalin Edition, giving users of supported graphics cards the ability to swap to Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition and use its ground-breaking new features, including Radeon Overlay and the AMD Link mobile app.

Additionally, Radeon ProRender, AMD’s physically-based rendering engine that enables CAD designers and 3D artists to create renders quickly and easily, is receiving several updates. The updates include final render denoising and interactive viewport denoising for the Blender plug-in.

Radeon Pro Software Adrenalin Edition is designed to deliver high-performance productivity and outstanding stability for artists, visual effects professionals, designers and engineers.

For more info, visit AMD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.