AMD EPYC Garners Datacenter Commits from Tencent and JD.com

AMD has expanded its global ecosystem of partners for its EPYC datacenter processors, according to news announced at the China EPYC Technology Summit. New datacenter customers—Tencent and JD.com—along with OEM partners Lenovo and Sugon, joined AMD on stage at the summit with new product announcements.

Additional ecosystem participation at the Summit came from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fiberhome, Gigabyte, HPE, H3C, INVENTEC, Lenovo, Sugon, SuperCloud, SuperMicro, TYAN and Wistron. Key server hardware and software ecosystem support was provided by partners including Mellanox, Redhat, Samsung and VMware.

“With our commitment to offer users with more choice and a more convenient user experience, Tencent Cloud is continuously seeking more cores, more I/O interfaces, more secure hardware features and improved total cost of ownership for server hardware products,” says Sage Zou, senior director of Tencent Cloud. “By the end of this year, Tencent Cloud will launch AMD EPYC-based 2P cloud servers…”

“China Internet and e-commerce companies need more compute cores and higher memory bandwidth,” says Andrew Wang, technology leader of hardware system department at JD.com. “…JD.com will collaborate with AMD on Big Data, AI and Cloud Services based on AMD EPYC in the future.”

EPYC reportedly offers x86 performance in one-socket and two-socket configurations.

EPYC Product Overview

A scalable System-on-Chip (SoC) design ranging from eight-core to 32-core, supporting two threads per core.

Memory bandwidth across the lineup, with eight channels of memory on every EPYC processor. In a two-socket server, support for up to 32 DIMMS of DDR4 on 16 memory channels, delivering up to four terabytes of total memory capacity.

An optimized cache structure for compute.

AMD Infinity Fabric coherent interconnect linking EPYC CPUs in a two-socket system.

Dedicated security hardware.

For more info, visit AMD.

