AMD Introduces New Radeon Graphics Card

AMD unveiled the Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card at Siggraph, taking place Aug. 12-16, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The new graphics card reportedly offers workstation graphics performance for under $1,000. This new professional graphics card performs across various workloads ranging from simple design to photorealistic rendering and virtual reality, according to the company.

Real-time visualization, virtual reality and photo-realistic rendering are only a few of the complex workloads the AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 workstation graphics can handle. Equipped with advanced features geared toward professionals, and certified on many applications, the Radeon Pro WX 8200 is made for those looking for a high-end professional solution for design, manufacturing and other workloads at all stages of product development.

The new turbocharged AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card allows professionals to effortlessly accelerate design and rendering.

“Professionals can fully unleash their creativity with the ‘Vega’ architecture at the heart of the Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card,” says Ogi Brkic, general manager of Radeon Pro, AMD. “This powerful new workstation graphics card empowers creators to improve collaboration among remote teams with VR, create exciting new cinematic experiences and visualize their creations with ease, all at an incredible price point.”

Based on the advanced “Vega” GPU architecture with the 14nm FinFET process, the Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card offers the performance required to drive increasingly large and complex models through the entire design visualization pipeline. With planned certifications for many applications—including Adobe CC, Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Revit, among others—the Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card is ideal for workloads such as real-time visualization, physically-based rendering and VR.

Whether you’re designing a product in SOLIDWORKS or Creo, rendering models using Radeon ProRender that’s integrated in applications like Cinema 4D, or visualizing designs in VR using Unreal Engine, the Radeon Pro WX 8200 delivers features and performance to drive workflows.

The Radeon Pro WX 8200 graphics card is available for pre-order from newegg.com now.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.