AMD Launches New Ryzen 7 Desktop Processors

AMD has officially launched its AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processors after four years and more than 2 million engineering hours of development, according to the company. More than 180 global etailers and boutique original equipment manufacturers have begun taking orders.

“Four years ago we began development of our ‘Zen’ processor core with the goal to deliver unprecedented generational performance gains and return choice and innovation to the high-performance computing market,” said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD.

The processors will be available March 2.

Product Line Model Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) Thermal Design

Power (TDP, WATTS) Included Cooler Suggested Price (US) RYZEN 7 1800X 3.6 4.0 95 N/A $499 RYZEN 7 1700X 3.4 3.8 95 N/A $399 RYZEN 7 1700 3.0 3.7 65 Wraith Spire $329

During an event for global press, industry analysts and partners, AMD outlined the Ryzen 7 desktop processor lineup. AMD said it specifically designed these processors for PC gamers, creators and enthusiasts with 8 cores, 16 threads and the new AM4 desktop platform. AMD said the processors demonstrated their superiority in live demos and testing, calling the flagship Ryzen 7 1800X the world’s highest performing 8-core desktop processor, and the Ryzen 7 1700 the world’s lowest power 8-core desktop processor.

For Ryzen, AMD offers new thermal solutions based on the original Wraith coolers, launched in 2016. According to AMD, the next evolution of Wraith includes Wraith Spire and Wraith Stealth, offering reliable, near-silent performance, according to the company. Featured with Ryzen 7 1700 sold in retail boxes as well as many OEM systems, Wraith Spire offers quiet cooling at 32 decibels, AMD said.

“We deeply appreciate the ways in which our partners and customers came together to build a high-performance ecosystem for Ryzen,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. “With an anticipated 82 new motherboards from ODMs worldwide, Ryzen-based designs from top global PC OEMs expected soon, and boutique SIs (system integrators) and OEMs showing extreme-performance PC designs, this will be a launch like no other.”

For more information, visit AMD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.