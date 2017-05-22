AMD Offers Radeon Pro Duo Graphics Card

The Radeon Pro Duo is equipped with 32GB of ultra-fast GDDR5 memory to handle larger data sets, more intricate 3D models, higher resolution videos and complex assemblies with ease, according to the company. Operating at a max power of 250W, the Radeon Pro Duo harnesses a total of 72 compute units (4608 stream processors) for a combined performance of up to 11.45 TFLOPS of single-precision compute performance on one board. The Radeon Pro Duo enables professionals to work up to four 4K monitors at 60Hz, drive the latest 8K single monitor display at 30Hz using a single cable or drive an 8K display at 60Hz using a dual cable solution.

The Radeon Pro Duo’s distinct dual-GPU design gives professionals the flexibility to divide and conquer their workloads, enabling smooth multi-tasking between applications by committing GPU resources to each.

Radeon Pro Duo professional graphics card leverages the power of two GPUs to render out separate images for each eye. AMD’s LiquidVR technologies are also supported by real-time engines, including Unity and Unreal, to help ensure smooth, comfortable, and responsive VR experiences on Radeon Pro Duo, according to the company.

The Radeon Pro Duo is designed to meet the stringent requirements of workstation form factors, comes with 24/7 support and is bolstered by professional-grade software certified across applications for media, entertainment, CAD and engineering.

The Radeon Pro Duo is expected to be available starting at the end of May.

For more info, visit AMD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.