AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs to Power Performance Desktop PCs

Following the introduction of AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processors, AMD reports that Ryzen 5 desktop processors will launch on April 11, 2017. The new Ryzen 5 processors feature the “Zen” architecture in six-core,12-thread as well as four-core, eight-thread options, to deliver enhanced performance, immersive experiences and high performance innovation to gamers and consumers worldwide with a price range of $169 to $249, according to the company.

“Ryzen will ultimately bring innovation and competition to virtually every segment of the PC market, and Ryzen 5 is the next big step on that journey, designed to achieve new levels of compute performance for millions of PC users,” says Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD.

Ryzen 5 Performance and Lineup

AMD specifically designed these processors for performance desktop users, AAA-title and streaming gamers, and the new AM4 desktop platform. Featuring AMD SenseMI technology and impressive multi-tasking capabilities, the AMD Ryzen 5 adapts to consumers’ needs.

All Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure. AMD and its motherboard partners already debuted a wide array of new motherboards from ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI, all built upon the X370, B350 and the A320 chipsets for AMD Ryzen processors. The AMD Ryzen 5 lineup also includes new Wraith coolers, including the Wraith Spire and the Wraith Stealth, available with select AMD Ryzen processors. These new AMD thermal solutions are designed to provide near-silent operation.

