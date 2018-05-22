AML Set to Advance E-Mobility Aerospace Propulsion

AML Superconductivity & Magnetics (AML) has launched an aerospace and aviation focus of its transformative electrical machine development program designed to produce propulsion motors with performance and cost efficiency.

The program applies AML’s technologies, including its advanced CoilCAD software, to deliver high-power, lightweight motors and generators that achieve magnetic flux density without traditional back iron, the company reports. Additionally, AML developed a stator system, that optimizes reliability, overload allowance and redundancy.

“Over the course of the next 18 months, we expect to achieve unmatched progress with commercially viable electrical machines for aircraft,” said Dr. Rainer Meinke, Co-Founder and CTO of AML.

To enable scaling of manufacturing of these motors and components, AML is also developing PM-Wire, a technology for manufacturing permanent magnets that reduces cost, waste and time, while increasing safety and performance.

“Our software allows customers to explore thousands of design solutions for the most optimized configuration AND the magnets inside,” says Mark Senti, co-founder and CEO of AML. “We are excited to specifically focus on this multi-billion dollar market where size and weight are fundamental for electric propulsion to be successful as a viable transport system.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.