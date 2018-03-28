AMUG Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of its scholarships. Emrah Celik, Ph.D., an assistant professor of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Miami (UM), has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship. Daniel Delgado Camacho, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Structural Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship. With these recognitions, Dr. Celik and Delgado Camacho will engage with additive manufacturing (AM) users at the AMUG Conference, which will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, April 8-12, 2018.

“Each year, the scholarship committee accepts the challenge of selecting two individuals that show great promise for contributing to the growth and advancement of AM; individuals that will bring the spirit and passion of Mr. Randy Stevens and Mr. Guy E. Bourdeau to the AMUG Conference,” says Brett Charlton, AMUG Scholarship Committee chair. “Congratulations to both Dr. Emrah Celik and Mr. Daniel Delgado Camacho. They will be bringing fresh ideas and perspectives on how to grow additive manufacturing in new dimensions through education of our next generation and new applications in industry.”

Dr. Emrah Celik is an assistant professor, researcher and academic. He integrates AM into his engineering courses to teach students this new manufacturing platform.

In his research laboratory, Advanced Nano Systems Laboratory (ANSyL), Dr. Celik investigates novel 3D printing methodologies for fabrication of energy-harvesting materials and reinforced composites for strong, yet lightweight, structural components. He works closely with federal agencies including NASA, U.S. Air Force and Army Research Laboratory. Dr. Celik’s aim is to develop AM technologies that leverage this research.

“Although I have extensive experience with the 3D printing techniques, my interaction with the additive manufacturing community has been very limited. I envision that attending the AMUG Conference will give me the opportunity to initiate long-lasting interactions with the additive manufacturing community,” Dr. Celik says.

Delgado Camacho’s research for his master’s degree is on the application of AM in the construction industry. In 2016, Camacho began his research on the current state of AM in the construction industry, reportedly becoming the first to do so at UT Austin. This led to his research of AM for fabrication of connections using the material extrusion process. He also foresees leveraging his knowledge and research to accelerate the advancement of concrete 3D printing for construction projects. Following his May 2018 graduation, Delgado Camacho will join ExxonMobil, a company where he has worked as an intern over a three-year period and where he was sponsored for the GEM Fellowship.

“The conference can provide a better picture of how far advancements in AM have come and all the benefits and potential applications that AM can offer,” Delgado Camacho says.

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, founded by Guy’s wife, Renee Bourdeau, is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship, founded by Randy’s employer, In’Tech Industries, is awarded annually to one educator that emphasizes or focuses on additive manufacturing. The AMUG Scholarship Committee members are Brett Charlton (BD), Kevin Zaras (DSM Additive), Jim Harrison (The Solid Experts), Sheku Kamara (Milwaukee School of Engineering), Clay Guillory (Titan Robotics) and Claire Belson (Emerson Automation Solutions).

Sources: Press materials received from the company.