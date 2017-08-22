ANSYS 18.2 Release Builds on Pervasive Engineering Simulation Technology

ANSYS is building on the company’s Pervasive Engineering Simulation vision, with its release of ANSYS 18.2.

A highlight of the release includes advanced visualization and modeling for better antenna design. In the electromagnetics suite, there’s a new visual ray tracing capability. This technology target antenna placement studies and radar scattering simulations, ANSYS reports. In addition, a new RF Link Analysis is available for modeling the quality of wireless links in the presence of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). This release also introduces wireless propagation loss models for outdoor and indoor scenarios that include effects such as rain, atmospheric absorption, building structure absorption and statistical signal fading models for urban settings.

With ANSYS 18.2, engineers can reportedly solve larger classes of printed circuit boards and electronic package simulations thanks to the newly incorporated Phi meshing technology in the ANSYS HFSS 3-D environment. ANSYS 18.2 also offers a new automated flow for multi-level, high-performance computing.

ANSYS 18.2 includes new solutions via expanded physics in the mechanical suite. Users can try out a new automated solution to set up drop test simulations and eliminate the need to make simplifications, while running an accurate simulation. ANSYS 18.2 introduces systems for engineers to study the occurrence of vibro acoustics pertaining to motors, speakers and car exhaust systems. The ANSYS topology optimization solution has new manufacturing controls that are designed to aid engineers in reducing material costs and product weight across more applications.

In the fluids suite, polyhedral unstructured mesh adaptation (PUMA) automatically refines mesh to resolve fine details while leaving coarser mesh in place elsewhere. New capabilities extend the ability to accurately model cavitation for operating conditions, such as very high pressures and mixtures made up of multiple fluids.

In the systems and embedded software suites, ANSYS 18.2 integrates ANSYS medini analyze with ANSYS SCADE Architect, the ANSYS embedded system architecture modeling tool. ANSYS medini analyze now supports transient failure analysis in the systems suite. ANSYS medini analyze introduces a transient failure modeling and distinct failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) for chip level safety analysis.

ANSYS AIM now supports topology optimization to obtain the strength-to-weight ratio of structural bodies and recommend optimal shapes. This release also offers solution control for magnetics and support for time-dependent fluid flow, heat transfer and particle flow.

ANSYS SpaceClaim is now more robust in data handling in ANSYS 18.2. SpaceClaim enhances the transfer of shared topology data for downstream simulation.

For more info, visit ANSYS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.