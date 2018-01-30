ANSYS 19 Engineering Simulation Solution Released

The next generation of ANSYS engineering simulation is built to simplify workflows and ensure accurate results, according to the company. ANSYS 19 enables engineers to develop products from autonomous vehicles to smarter devices to more electric aircraft.

ANSYS 19 is designed to assist engineers manage complexity and enhance productivity, the company reports.

ANSYS 19 delivers enhancements across the entire portfolio – from structures to fluids and from systems and semiconductors to electromagnetics.

From support for Architecture Analysis and Design Language (AADL) to Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) to radar cross section (RCS) calculations, ANSYS 19 reportedly simplifies user experience across every discipline.

In the embedded suite, ANSYS 19 includes new support for AADL-compatible avionics systems modeling. Capable of modeling software and hardware components, ANSYS 19 provides a toolset to support the design of avionics systems for military applications that are compliant and conform to the FACE technical standard.

With ANSYS 19, engineers can design and implement complex embedded human machine interfaces (HMIs). From designing cockpit displays for aircraft to infotainment and dashboard displays for automobiles, to control room displays for industrial applications, ANSYS 19 accelerates the development, deployment and testing of safety-critical HMIs, the company reports.

In the electromagnetics suite, ANSYS introduces RCS analysis using HFSS SBR+. This technology targets engineers designing autonomous vehicles, advanced detection systems and stealth technology.

Additionally, ANSYS 19 delivers a robust, integrated electromagnetic-thermal workflow that predicts crucial thermal effects within electronics designs.

New to the systems suite, ANSYS medini analyze is now available for functional safety analysis in applications for automotive, aerospace and defense, rail, nuclear and other safety-critical industries. By implementing step-by-step modeling, analysis and verification processes that conform to applicable safety standards, this update reportedly simplifies and automates the analysis of failure modes and their coverage by safety mechanisms under a wide range of operating scenarios.

ANSYS 19 for semiconductors provides simulation solutions that simultaneously solve for various design attributes such as power noise, thermal properties, reliability and performance across the spectrum of chip, package and system. The big data simulation platform in ANSYS 19 enables rapid design iterations across multiple operating conditions.

In the fluids suite, ANSYS 19’s new functionalities are made to reduce the computational effort needed for spray nozzle designers to optimize product performance. ANSYS 19 uses the volume of fluid model to directly track interface instabilities and surface tension effects that give rise to ligament and droplet formation.

In the structures suite, breakthrough updates to the ANSYS separating, morphing, adaptive and re-meshing technology fracture method are made to enhance speeds and automate the remeshing approach. The material force fracture parameter enables the user to go beyond the traditional linear elastic fracture mechanics assumptions. Advances to the non-linear adaptivity capability in ANSYS 19 empower engineers to conquer non-linear problems in applications like sealing and forming materials.

In the mechanical and electromagnetic suites, ANSYS 19 increases the number of built-in high-performance computing (HPC) cores from two to four. The additional HPC cores deliver more computational power and result in additional capacity.

With ANSYS 19, the multirate application support in the embedded suite provides a seamless flow to capture and verify multirate application architecture in an application code that is portable, qualifiable and certified, the company reports.

In the 3-D design suite, ANSYS 19 enables engineers to explore new design spaces with simulation, regardless of their experience level. With ANSYS 19, engineers can produce lighter-weight, stronger designs in a shorter amount of time through enhancements in topology optimization.

