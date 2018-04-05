ANSYS to Acquire OPTIS

ANSYS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OPTIS. The acquisition of OPTIS will extend ANSYS’ multiphysics-based portfolio into optical simulation. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Management will provide further details regarding the transaction and its impact on the 2018 financial outlook after the closing.

Headquartered in La Farlède, France, OPTIS develops physics-based software that simulates light and human vision. OPTIS bases its solutions on real-world physics to give accurate simulation.

The addition of OPTIS’ capabilities to the ANSYS portfolio is expected to result in a comprehensive sensor solution for the market, covering visible and infrared light, electromagnetics and acoustics for camera, radar and lidar, according to ANSYS.

OPTIS has also developed a photorealistic virtual reality and closed-loop simulation platform, which is designed to help speed the development of autonomous vehicles. Using this VR backbone, combined with other ANSYS solutions, automotive manufacturers can simulate the environment driverless vehicles are navigating, including road conditions, weather and one-way streets.

“Like ANSYS, OPTIS is a technology leader, and together we’ll deliver pervasive engineering simulation to a new set of companies while extending simulation to next-generation use cases like cameras and lidar development for autonomous vehicles,” says Eric Bantegnie, ANSYS vice president and general manager.

