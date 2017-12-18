ANSYS Acquires 3DSIM

ANSYS has acquired 3DSIM. The acquisition of 3DSIM gives ANSYS a complete additive manufacturing simulation workflow. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Park City, Utah, 3DSIM develops simulation software for metal additive manufacturing. 3DSIM’s software tools empower manufacturers, designers, materials scientists and engineers, to achieve objectives through simulation-driven innovation. Customers include aerospace and automotive OEMs, parts manufacturers, metal additive manufacturing machine producers and research labs.

3DSIM’s products include exaSIM, an easy-to-use tool developed specifically for machine operators and designers for additive manufacturing-developed parts. exaSIM provides predictions to identify and address residual stress, distortion and build failure, enabling users to achieve part tolerances and avoid build failures without physical experimentation. Another product, FLEX, enables engineers, analysts and researchers to dial in the best process parameters for a particular additive manufacturing machine and material combination.

