ANSYS Acquires Computational Engineering International

ANSYS has acquired Computational Engineering International, Inc. (CEI), developer of a suite of products that helps engineers and scientists analyze, visualize and communicate simulation data. Terms of the deal, which closed in early July, were not disclosed.

Mark Hindsbo, ANSYS vice president and general manager, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term goals and trends it sees in the market.

“Simulation is going from what was the verification stage to more and more engineers using it upfront in the design cycle, then also further down in cycle for additive manufacturing and digital twins,” he said. “All that data is great, but if you can’t use it effectively, what good is it?”

The companies have a large number of overlapping customers who need to translate simulation insights into something they can visualize for their own use and to present to non-simulation experts, Hindsbo said.

Headquartered in Apex, NC, CEI has 28 employees and more than 750 customers around the world. Its flagship product, EnSight, is a solution for analyzing, visualizing and communicating simulation data.

