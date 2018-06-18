ANSYS and PTC Unveil Integrated Simulation-Driven Design Solution at LiveWorx

ANSYS and PTC announced at the LiveWorx 18 conference that they have partnered to offer a simulation-driven design solution.

Jointly, ANSYS and PTC will deliver ANSYS Discovery Live real-time simulation within PTC’s Creo 3D CAD software. The combined solution will be sold by PTC as part of the Creo product suite. This solution will feature a unified modeling and simulation environment, removing the boundaries between CAD and simulation, the companies report.

The collaboration between ANSYS and PTC leverages the companies’ respective technology strengths. ANSYS developed its real-time simulation solution, ANSYS Discovery Live, to further its strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation. This combined solution will give designers Creo, the 3D CAD solution from PTC, fully integrated with ANSYS Discovery Live. The integration of these two solutions brings real-time simulation into the modeling environment, creating an interactive design experience.

“With the combined solution engineers will be able to see the real-time results of simulation during the modeling process, enabling them to understand design changes in their models. This capability has the potential to dramatically improve engineering productivity and quality and the combined solution can be a differentiator in the market,” says Jim Heppelman, president and CEO, PTC.

Currently being demonstrated at LiveWorx 18, the first product planned to be delivered by the companies will integrate ANSYS Discovery Live into Creo to enable instantaneous static structural, thermal and modal simulation. Over time, the companies intend to integrate the full breadth of ANSYS Discovery simulation functionality into Creo.

“By embedding ANSYS Discovery Live into Creo, we will expand our audience to include design engineers – who will be able to design at the speed of thought,” says Ajei Gopal, president and CEO, ANSYS. “The power of simulation will now readily be provided to engineers as they make thousands of decisions and model explorations, providing them with unprecedented insight into their design choices.”

This latest announcement continues the relationship between PTC and ANSYS, which was announced last year with a solution that connects ANSYS Twin Builder to the ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform from PTC.

For more info, visit ANSYS and PTC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.