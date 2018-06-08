ANSYS and SAP Partner for Insights on Data in Engineering and Operations

ANSYS and SAP SE have announced a new solution via a new partnership to drive the intelligent enterprise by linking engineering and operations.

The partnership embeds ANSYS’ pervasive simulation solutions for digital twins into SAP’s digital supply chain, manufacturing and asset management portfolio. The partnership’s initial solution, SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS, will run on SAP Cloud Platform and enable industrial asset operators to optimize operations and maintenance through real-time engineering insights.

Nuts and Bolts of Partnership

By linking diverse data sets, engineers can gain insights into product behavior to improve future development and spur innovation, the companies note. Connecting these insights to core business processes and to other asset management solutions from SAP — including SAP Enterprise Asset Management, SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management, SAP Predictive Maintenance and Service and SAP Asset Intelligence Network — is said to fit with SAP’s digital twin strategy.

SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS replaces time-based maintenance of industrial assets with predictive and prescriptive maintenance. This cloud-based industrial internet of things solution delivers insights using a combination of real-time and predictive engineering analyses and ANSYS Twin Builder for building, validating and deploying digital twins.

“The merger of the physical and digital worlds is disrupting the way that products are manufactured, brought to market and operated,” says Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. “By harnessing the insights produced by digital twins, our customers will be well-positioned to leverage that disruption and leapfrog the competition. SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS will help to fuel their innovation.”

SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS develops an asset’s digital twin to simulate its behavior under various environments and stresses, so as to predict problems before they arise. It relies on information from physical sensors and physics-based analysis based on ANSYS simulation models to produce results in 3D visualization.

“The synthesis of the digital and physical asset will enable companies to capture value throughout the entire product lifecycle,” says Hala Zeine, president, Digital Supply Chain and Manufacturing, SAP. “This solution will help equipment operators and service providers to predict and improve asset performance and reliability with engineering insights. A digital twin that ties together engineering models, manufacturing details and operational insights including financial information is unique in the industry.”

