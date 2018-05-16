ANSYS Delivers ANSYS 19.1 Software

With the latest release of ANSYS 19.1 software, product developers can rapidly build, validate and deploy simulation-based digital twins within a single workflow.

ANSYS Twin Builder offers a packaged approach for digital twins. The open solution integrates with any industrial internet of things platform and contains runtime deployment capabilities for constant monitoring of every individualized asset used during operation. The combination of industrial asset connectivity with holistic system simulation, powered by ANSYS Twin Builder, empowers customers to perform diagnostics and troubleshooting, determine the ideal maintenance programs, optimize the performance of each asset and generate insightful data to improve the next generation of the products.

“Furthering our vision of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, ANSYS 19.1 combines all physics and delivers to our customers the most complete toolset to tackle the toughest design challenges,” says Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, ANSYS systems business unit.

ANSYS 19.1 brings updates across all physics, from additive manufacturing to 3D design, to tame complexity and enhance analysis capabilities across product suites, the company reports.

Additional Highlights

ANSYS 19.1 delivers new metal additive manufacturing solutions. ANSYS Additive Suite enables designers to optimize weight reduction and lattice density; create, repair and clean up CAD geometry; simulate the additive process and conduct structural and thermal analysis for data validation. Now, users can incorporate simulation prior to the printing process to design, test and validate the performance of a part at the design stage even before turning on the printer.

Also available in the mechanical suite are new functionality and resources, including more than 100 material models from Granta. The extensive materials library folder within mechanical enables engineers to make material selection assignment and validation easier.

In the fluids suite, ANSYS 19.1 offers users a new approach to cavitation modeling across diverse applications — from hydro pumps to rocket fuel systems. Users can now reliably predict cavitation using preexisting material properties, without the need for empirical model parameters or extensive physical testing required by traditional approaches.

ANSYS 19.1 introduces ANSYS EnVision Pro, a new version of ANSYS EnSight Viewer, which empowers engineers to interact with EnSight data and create new views and photorealistic images in real time. Multiple viewing formats ensure data can be viewed by any audience, using any technology.

In the embedded software suite, designers can take advantage of the faster loading of project models and improved navigation features for increased usability.

In the 3D design suite, designers can benefit from new capabilities that accelerate and extend for simulating more types of loading conditions. In addition, fly-through and perspective view modes have been added for creating immersive visualizations.

Enhanced Analysis Capabilities

ANSYS 19.1 delivers new analysis capabilities in the electromagnetics suite for designing wireless communication, autonomous and electrification technologies. New features include advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous radar analysis and new hybrid simulation techniques for printed circuit board analysis.

In the systems suite, ANSYS medini analyze comes with significantly improved safety methods, including a native model-based editor for Hazard and Operability Study for the automotive, aerospace and defense and rail industries.

In the semiconductor suite, a new 3D integrated circuit (3DIC) graphical user interface wizard enables automatic and seamless connections between multiple dies, interposer and package for chip-level power and thermal integrity analysis, significantly improving usability and easing 3DIC setup and analysis. ANSYS 19.1 also extends the chip-package-system thermal solution for performing early reliability analysis, offering flexibility for system-level design, maximizing design coverage and reducing design margins and costly design iterations.

For more info, visit ANSYS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.