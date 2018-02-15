ANSYS Discovery Live Enables Real-Time Digital Exploration

ANSYS is offering a commercial release of ANSYS Discovery Live. Discovery Live will enable engineers to simulate designs in real time quickly and more economically, the company reports.

Discovery Live is expanding Pervasive Engineering Simulation—empowering engineers to pose what-if questions upfront in the design process where most of the product costs are locked in, to explore thousands of design options and to receive immediate feedback. Discovery Live’s instant simulation tightly coupled with direct geometry modeling in a real-time and intuitive design environment delivers interactive exploration and rapid product innovation.

ANSYS unveiled Discovery Live’s capabilities for instantaneous solving of major physics during a five-month technology preview. Read DE’s take on it then in this blog post. This latest product launch expands on the types of inputs and displays users have at their disposal, increasing fluids, structural and thermal capabilities.

ANSYS brings Discovery Live together with ANSYS AIM and ANSYS SpaceClaim into one product family geared toward design engineers. From rapid initial concept exploration and 3D design to more detailed and comprehensive validation, the Discovery product family enables engineers at every stage. It also empowers design engineers to collaborate with simulation experts using ANSYS flagship products, for more comprehensive and detailed simulation of complex phenomena.

“It has been very rewarding to see users tackling the design of almost every type and complexity of product and validating the need for rapid simulation in the early concept development phase. The introduction of the Discovery product family is a milestone in our commitment to Pervasive Engineering Simulation and enabling every engineer to benefit from incorporating high-fidelity insight into their design,” says Mark Hindsbo, vice president and general manager, ANSYS.

Discovery Live is powered by NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) and CUDA parallel computing that provide supercomputing capabilities to deliver results faster than more traditional methods.

“Discovery Live’s real-time simultaneous visualization and simulation powered by NVIDIA professional GPUs and CUDA will transform the way engineers work,” says Bob Pette, vice president and general manager, professional visualization business unit, NVIDIA.

Through real-time digital exploration, Discovery Live eliminates costly physical prototyping during the development process. Engineers have the flexibility to experiment with and creatively solve design challenges without risking a product delay or setback, ANSYS reports.

Discovery Live and the entire Discovery product family is available for commercial use.

For more info, visit ANSYS and read this post from DE’s Kenneth Wong about the launch.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.