ANSYS Fluent Sees Major Update

Version 19.2 of the ANSYS design and analysis portfolio is out. You’ll find enhancements in virtually all solution areas—new processes for embedded systems design, new tools for automotive semiconductor functional safety analyses, more autonomous and electric vehicle system simulation capabilities as well as multiple enhancements to ANSYS Discovery Live and ANSYS Discovery AIM. The list goes on.

The ANSYS Fluids 19.2 toolset offers a slew of goodies. For example, there’s ANSYS EnSight for visualizing and communicating your simulation results beyond photorealistic animations. With the parallel version of EnSight you can post-process results from models with over 100 million cells on a computer cluster.

But taking center stage is version 19.2 of the ANSYS Fluent CFD (computational fluid dynamics) solution. Today’s link takes you to a dedicated Fluent v19.2 landing page where you’ll get the big picture and deep details.

Broadly speaking, Fluent v19.2 sees improvements that should make simulations more accurate as well as easier to use for both experts and non-experts. A key to that is its task-based workflows. Here, you’re led through the simulation process with the software providing the most relevant design options or defaults to a best-practice option.

What’s in it for you? How about experiences like a complete watertight geometry workflow with 70% fewer clicks and 50% less hands-on time? From the landing page, download the “Fluent Task-Based Workflow” application brief to learn more about how this all works.

Still, what seems the long-term game changer is new meshing technology called Mosaic. You’ll find a short video on this technology at the top of the landing page. Watch it. You’ll get an idea of what it’s about, as well as see some nifty screen images.

Essentially, what Mosaic technology does is automatically connect various types of boundary layer meshes using general polyhedral elements. This eliminates hassling with transition zones between different types of elements.

The effect is twofold. One, your meshes will exhibit fewer yet better quality cells. Two, compared to what you’re accustomed to, Mosaic technology uses far less memory and delivers solutions up to 2X faster, according to ANSYS.

On the landing page, hit the button to download the white paper on Mosaic meshing technology. It has the granular technical details.

In short, ANSYS Fluent v19.2 seems way more robust than a standard point release. Hit the link to go to the Fluent V19.2 landing page for full details. Good stuff.

