ANSYS Introduces ANSYS 18.0

ANSYS has launched the latest version of its simulation software suite, ANSYS 18.0. According to the company, This feature-rich release expands the boundaries of simulation upfront in the development process to digital exploration as well as downstream with digital twins, expanding simulation to the operations and maintenance of products.

For fluids simulation, ANSYS is introducing ANSYS CFD (computational fluid dynamics) Enterprise for a wide range of applications.

Parallel optimization technology has been added for structure analysis and lightweighting capabilities.

Additionally, with the ANSYS SCADE System avionics package in ANSYS 18, you can design systems that conform to the FACE technical standard and are AADL-compliant to fulfill DO-178C and ARINC 661 requirements. Functionality for developing ADAS applications has also been added.

Version 18 debuts the ANSYS App Store for creating multiphysics simulation applications and sharing designs. with the software, users can create, manage and share apps with minimal effort.

“Emerging technologies and changing customer expectations are spurring a major transformation in the way products are manufactured and brought to market. Simulation is playing a critical role giving engineers the necessary tools to innovate and transform products across their entire lifecycle,” said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO of ANSYS. “With ANSYS 18, customers can use simulation upfront in the development process to quickly evaluate changes in design and downstream of the product lifecycle to analyze real-time operational data—providing companies with game-changing data that in turn furthers innovation, operational efficiency, product quality, as well as cut costs and time to market.”

For more information, visit ANSYS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.