ANSYS‘ RedHawk-SC software enables machine learning, elastic compute and big data analytics capabilities for chip-package-system designs.

RedHawk-SC brings scalability to the ANSYS RedHawk platform, the company reports. RedHawk-SC’s elastic compute engine is designed to give users an improvement in capacity and scalability architecture over previous releases of RedHawk.

With the addition of ANSYS SeaScape technologies, RedHawk users now have access to big data analytics, and machine learning packages. Customers can process large amounts of data from different physics-based simulations and chip design data to drive optimizations that improve the cost, performance and reliability of designs.

ANSYS Path-FX supports users with on-chip variability analyses that are essential to advanced process node designs, where power, timing and parametric yield are critical. Path-FX integrates with RedHawk-SC to provide timing and voltage variability analysis, complementing timing sign-off tools from third-party vendors. ANSYS CMA provides a direct link for electronic system designers to accurately model and analyze power integrity and signal integrity effects efficiently through chip power models produced by RedHawk-SC.

For more info, visit ANSYS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.