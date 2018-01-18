ANSYS and Rescale Offer Pay-Per-Use ANSYS Software on Rescale’s Cloud

ANSYS Elastic Licensing can now be purchased directly through Rescale’s ScaleX, a system-as-a-service platform purpose-built for solving challenging engineering, scientific and mathematical problems with HPC in the cloud, according to Rescale. ANSYS Elastic Licensing is an on-demand, pay-per-use licensing model that unlocks the full ANSYS engineering simulation portfolio including structures, fluids and electronics solutions.

Rescale has enabled customers to use ANSYS Elastic Units (AEUs) in the cloud, backed by more than 60 data centers worldwide, since their introduction by ANSYS in 2016. AEUs can now be purchased directly through Rescale’s ScaleX platform, providing an efficient, single-vendor procurement of on-demand access to cloud HPC and simulation software. ANSYS Elastic Units are available in three pack sizes, which provide lower unit cost with larger volumes.

With Rescale, customers achieve flexibility by being able to run existing traditional licenses and purchase pay-per-use licensing on ScaleX, as well as access a variety of hardware architectures via bare metal and virtual servers and their on-premises infrastructure. In addition, the ScaleX administration portal allows company administrators to monitor and control their company’s AEU usage by setting budgets at the user, project and company levels.

“Pay-per-use licenses from ANSYS have been very popular with Rescale customers since we introduced ANSYS Elastic Licensing to the platform in 2016. Now we’re delivering the additional flexibility of being able to seamlessly purchase elastic units on-demand directly through the Rescale platform,” says Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale.

“Simulation is becoming ubiquitous, allowing engineers to assess more design possibilities and make better decisions throughout the product life cycle. Access to ANSYS on the ScaleX platform can be deployed in hours to increase their simulation throughput – empowering companies to innovate more and increase product quality while cutting costs and time to market,” says Todd McDevitt, director, Product Management at ANSYS.

For more info, visit ANSYS and Rescale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.