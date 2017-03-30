Apodius Delivers Carbon-Fiber Analysis for ROMER Absolute Arm

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is launching its Composite Inspection System for the ROMER Absolute Arm with Integrated Scanner (SI). Based on new Apodius 3D technology, this combined hardware and software application package offers inspection and analysis of lightweight carbon-fiber components.

The system comprises HP-C-V3D Apodius Vision Sensor camera-based scanning hardware–designed to fit on a ROMER Absolute Arm with Integrated Scanner–combined with the custom-built Apodius Explorer 3D real-time software package. Together, these parts deliver high-definition fiber orientation and geometry measurement and complete three-dimensional model creation and analysis, allowing for actual-to-target value comparison and the capacity to detect, document and classify previously difficult to define composite production errors.

Combined with the ROMER Absolute Arm SI, which acts as a global reference system for the data collected by the sensor, the Composite Inspection System represents a solution for the inspection of carbon-fiber components.

“The experience and measurement expertise of Hexagon has allowed us to successfully develop a new dimension of flexibility for composite inspection,” says Alexander Leutner, managing director of Apodius. “Until now, three-dimensional digitisation has required the sensor to be robot-mounted. With the technology of the ROMER Absolute Arm we’ve been able to deliver portable hand-guided composite inspection for the first time, resulting in a much faster and more convenient digitization process.”

Compatible with all ROMER Absolute Arm SI models, the Composite Inspection System is available to order worldwide.