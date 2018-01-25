Applications Open for IACMI’s 2018 Internship Program

IACMI-The Composites Institute is currently seeking graduate and undergraduate students to participate in a fully paid, short-term summer internship program.

The program delivers a project-based, hands-on learning environment where students can refine skills and build their professional network while working alongside industry experts in state-of-the-art facilities. Interested applicants have the opportunity to apply for internships specializing in various composite and materials research in the five IACMI technology areas – Wind, Vehicles, Compressed Gas Storage, Composite Materials and Processes, and Design, Modeling and Simulation.

Past interns were students with interests ranging from mechanical engineering, to aerospace and biomedical concentrations. Each intern conducted composites research at an IACMI member or partner facility across the United States, representing organizations with technology areas that align with IACMI’s shared research, development, and demonstration areas. The interns are provided additional support to develop soft skills, including how to deliver powerful presentations, build networking techniques, and develop leadership abilities.

“We started including the students in the program as part of their learning experience to help them develop skills in networking and presenting,” says Robin Pate, head of communications and workforce for IACMI. “The inclusion of the interns in the Members Meeting programming has quickly become an event highlight. Industry partners now prioritize networking with interns during the two-day event to learn more about projects, research opportunities and talk about future plans.”

“By exposing these bright, talented individuals to leading-edge composites technology and research, the program provides an unparalleled opportunity for students to become engaged in the growing composites manufacturing industry,” adds John Hopkins, IACMI’s interim chief executive officer.

Individually and collectively, the students’ research efforts support the industry’s shared need for faster, less expensive and more energy-efficient composite technologies. “We are providing the next generation of engineers with hands-on opportunities to understand the technology they’ll be working with, and to develop relationships with scientists who are world-class leaders in the field,” says Uday Vaidya, IACMI’s chief technology officer and UT/ORNL Governor’s Chair in Advanced Composites Manufacturing.

In addition to being involved in a variety of IACMI partner activities, during the course of their internship participants will have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art equipment and software to interact with scientists and engineers. IACMI charter member, Dassault Systèmes, supports training opportunities and has partnered with IACMI’s Design, Modeling, and Simulation Technology Area based at Purdue University to provide several internship opportunities beyond the existing summer program. Specific project details may adapt with research needs and may involve one or more of the 150 IACMI member organizations, which represent industry, academia and government partners.

Program participants will receive a weekly stipend based on hours of participation. In addition, program participants will have the opportunity to present and network with over 300 industry leaders at the IACMI Members Meeting in July 2018. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and student in good standing at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 or the equivalent as verified by official transcripts. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment and provide proof of health insurance coverage. Applications and supporting materials are being accepted online until Monday, February 12, 2018.

The IACMI Internship Program is managed by Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

For more info, visit IACMI.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.