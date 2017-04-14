Applied Math Modeling Releases CoolSim for AutoCAD

Applied Math Modeling Inc. makes available a new add-in for AutoCAD that allows users to set up and export data center designs directly from AutoCAD to the CoolSim data center CFD modeling application. In addition to direct geometry transfer, users are also able to define the object type, airflow direction as well as load parameters including IT rack power consumption and CRAC (computer room air conditioner) cooling capacity within the AutoCAD application.

“With this new CoolSim for AutoCAD add-in, AutoCAD users can now define the object type, airflow direction, and thermal loads on their existing AutoCAD drawings. The AutoCAD data can then be exported directly to CoolSim for downstream thermal analysis,” says Paul Bemis, CEO of Applied Math Modeling. “This speeds up the overall CFD modeling process significantly by eliminating the tedious task of rebuilding the model within the CFD analysis tool.”

CoolSim Add-in for AutoCAD features:

room definition including height, supply plenum, and ceiling return plenum definitions;

CRAC definitions including height, airflow direction, and cooling capacity parameters;

IT rack definitions including height, airflow direction, and thermal load;

perforated tile definitions including percent area open parameters;

PDU (power distribution unit) definitions including height and thermal load; and

the ability to define underfloor cable trays or airflow obstacles such as underfloor beams.

Once built, the CoolSim model is automatically submitted to a hosted high-performance computing (HPC) cluster for processing using ANSYS/FLUENT (CFD) technology. After the simulation is complete, HTML output reports and 3D visual images are produced and sent to the user. This mechanism allows users to perform multiple “what-if” studies of their data centers to determine the optimal placement of existing equipment, evaluate new or alternative designs or visualize the effect of adding new equipment to an existing data center.

For more info, visit Applied Math Modeling.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.