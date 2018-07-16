Applied Math Modeling Releases CoolSim for AutoCAD 2.0

Applied Math Modeling Inc. makes available CoolSim for AutoCAD 2.0, an add-in for AutoCAD that allows users to set up and export data center designs directly from AutoCAD to the CoolSim data center CFD modeling application. In addition to direct geometry transfer, users are also able to define the object type, airflow direction, as well as load parameters including IT rack power consumption and CRAC (computer room air conditioner) cooling capacity within the AutoCAD application.

“Many of our CoolSim users utilize AutoCAD to record the layout of their data centers. With this new revision of our popular CoolSim for AutoCAD add-in, AutoCAD users can now define entire rack row definitions all at once, including the rack name, airflow direction, and thermal loads from within the existing AutoCAD drawing. The AutoCAD data can then be exported directly to CoolSim for downstream thermalanalysis” says Paul Bemis, CEO of Applied Math Modeling. “This speeds up the overall CFD modelingprocess significantly by eliminating the tedious task of rebuilding the model within the CFD analysis tool.”

CoolSim Add-in for AutoCAD features Room definition including height, supply plenum and ceiling return plenum definitions; CRAC definitions including height, airflow direction, and cooling capacity parameters; IT rack row definitions including rack labels, height, airflow direction and thermal load; perforated tile definitions including percent area open parameters; and power distribution unit definitions including height and thermal load.