Applied Software Acquires CAD-1

Applied Software, systems integrator to the AEC, fabrication and manufacturing industries, has acquired CAD-1, an Autodesk Gold Partner and Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC) with expertise in consulting services delivery, software, training and support.

The acquisition expands Applied Software’s deep bench of skilled developers, trainers and service professionals with the additional skills of the CAD-1 team.

“The acquisition will enable us to better serve our customers throughout North America in many ways, including enhanced services delivery, as well as access to more robust consulting resources,” says Richard Burroughs, president of Applied Software.

CAD-1 is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, and is a provider of automation services to the AEC industry in the Mountain States.

“This acquisition will provide greater access to training, consulting and a larger team for our clients,” says Jim Sirko, owner of CAD-1.

For more information, visit Applied Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.