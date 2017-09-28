aPriori Professional 2017 R1 Software Now Available

aPriori, provider of automated product cost management (PCM) software solutions, has released a new version of its flagship aPriori Professional software. This new version of the software is designated as aPriori Professional 2017 R1.

aPriori Professional 2017 R1 reportedly provides manufacturability and cost driver guidance for additional manufacturing processes and expands the guidance available for those processes already available. Extended manufacturability and cost driver guidance helps engineers during the design phase understand the manufacturing impact of tolerances, identify areas of the design that may present manufacturability issues and evaluate features that are expensive / time consuming to make.

Listed are some of the highlights in the new version of the software:

DTC views are now available for Die Castings, Sand Castings, soft-tooled Sheet Metal components, and machined components analyzed in the 2-Model Machining process group.

The DTC view for Plastic Injection Molded parts has been enhanced to identify additional manufacturability issues and cost drivers.

The DTC view for Stock Machining also has been enhanced to provide additional guidance related to potential manufacturability issues that inflate product cost.

aPriori Professional 2017 R1 also includes support for new processes and routings commonly found in the aerospace and defense industry verticals. Cost models have been added to simulate 3-Roller-Bending and 4-Roller-Bending processes, and the selection of roller-bending machines available in Regional Data Libraries. This new release also provides fully mechanistic process cost models for Chemical Milling, Anodizing Types I, IB, IC, II, IIB (“thin sulfuric” anodizing), and III (“hard coat” anodizing).

aPriori Professional 2017 R1 features new capabilities for improved user management that extends our integration with corporate information technology user management systems. The objective is to make the administration process of setting up and managing users easier and more automated. Additionally the software now ships with out of the box user and usage tracking reports in Cost Insight Report to support deployment and usage monitoring.

For more info, visit aPriori.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.