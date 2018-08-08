Aras Buys SofTech

Aras has acquired SofTech Srl to boost direct customer engagement and meet demand for Aras PLM in Southern Europe. SofTech Srl, a subsidiary of SofTech Inc., has been an ongoing, strategic implementation partner for Aras when engaging aerospace and automotive customers in Italy. Aras’ new office in Milan, Italy adds to the company’s existing European footprint that includes France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. All current SofTech Srl employees will remain with the company and will become employees of Aras.

“The addition of SofTech Srl to Aras solidifies our long-standing partnership and now provides a foundation for direct growth in Southern Europe,” says Andreas Mueller, SVP of European Operations at Aras. “The SofTech team has played an important role in our success with customers such as Leonardo, and the addition of their expertise is a key piece in scaling our operations.”

“Aras has experienced tremendous growth and momentum as manufacturers realize their existing processes and IT architectures no longer suffice,” Dante Cislaghi, general manager, SofTech Srl says. “Today’s products are simply too complex for legacy systems. We see that firsthand working with customers, and have deployed the Aras platform to solve the most complex product challenges that other PLM systems were not able to address. We now look forward to contributing directly to Aras’ growing story.”

SofTech provides product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions. Over 100,000 users benefit from SofTech software solutions, including General Electric Company, Goodrich, Honeywell, Siemens, Sikorsky Aircraft and the U.S. Army. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, SofTech has locations and distribution partners in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Aras’ open, flexible, scalable and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to product information and processes across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Microsoft.

For more info, visit Aras.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.