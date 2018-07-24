Aras Offers Systems Engineering Framework for Product Lifecycle

Aras, provider of open product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the enterprise, introduces a platform-based systems engineering framework to anchor mainstream engineering early in development and persist across the product lifecycle, the company reports. By incorporating systems engineering concepts into the Aras PLM Platform, cross-discipline engineering teams can collaborate using a shared systems engineering context while maintaining control over traceability, configuration management and engineering change, the company adds.

Traditionally, early functional and logical breakdown of a system has been done using spreadsheets, Visio diagrams, or PowerPoint slides. Aras introduces a way of replacing these documents with simplified configuration controlled data models that can subsequently be used to initiate detailed SysML models. This provides mainstream engineers with early access to a systems engineering view, enhancing collaboration in the design process.

Aras’ platform-based approach to creating a systems engineering framework, including integration with SysML models, enables ability to:

begin cross-discipline collaboration early in development;

maintain traceability from the systems view to product configuration and engineering changes;

reuse design blocks, e.g., existing certified subsystems, requirements from system libraries;

integrate with SysML-based tools such as IBM Rhapsody and No MagicDraw; and

perform trade studies by accessing reusable, approved parts, from within SysML.

“This new approach breaks down the barriers between systems engineers and engineers in other disciplines by creating a digital thread that connects all design activities,” says Pawel Chadzynski, senior director of Product Management at Aras.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.