Arena Solutions Delivers Its Latest Platform Release

Arena Solutions, provider of a cloud-based product realization platform for medical device and complex electronics companies, announces the immediate availability of its fall 2017 release. This represents the culmination of a full year of development focused specifically on design, manufacturing and quality teams.
New product capabilities in 2017 include:
- Advanced Change Processes: Added key capabilities to automate, simplify and streamline review processes for complex and distributed product teams.
- Connected Business Flows: Increased visibility with better product process workflows between Arena and upstream systems to accelerate issue resolution.
- Better Alignment with Regulatory Standards: Introduced training enhancements to demonstrate proficiency with procedures to support updated regulatory standards such as ISO 13485:2016.
- More Flexible Cost Analysis: Enabled product teams to better track unlimited cost types for improved analysis without being subject to revision control.
- Enriched Data Migration: Created more efficient data migration capabilities to help customers go live faster.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.