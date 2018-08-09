Home / New Products / Arena Solutions Introduces Requirements Management Software

Arena Solutions Introduces Requirements Management Software

Posted by: DE Editors in New Products, PLM August 9, 2018

Arena Solutions’ Requirements Management complements the Arena Tickets issue management solution to bring design teams together, the company reports. The new solution allows companies to manage new product development (NPD) requirements and issues, in addition to enhancements for future iterations and new product work, which are all connected to the existing product record and quality processes.

Arena capitalizes on the product record, product project management, and quality processes customers use within the platform by providing connected development requirements, as well as issue and enhancement management capabilities, the company reports. With all NPD requirements managed within the context of the entire product record, customers gain transparency across product teams to collaborate and make proactive adjustments from early concept to new product introduction (NPI).

Arena’s latest release expands support of product realization processes to better document, analyze, trace, prioritize and control changes throughout the NPD and NPI stages. With this support for collaborative NPD, product companies can make informed decisions, achieve higher quality, avoid cycle delays and ensure compliance traceability.

“The Arena summer release of Requirements Management in conjunction with Tickets broadens Arena’s product realization platform to provide more collaborative solutions that help our customers reach strategic product goals of innovation, quality, compliance, and market timing,” says Arena CEO Craig Livingston. “Our customers can now employ the valuable product lifecycle management discipline with a single source of the product record back to the earliest concept and requirements management phases to improve transparency and control between all impacted stakeholders.”

Arena Solutions merges product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, enabling participants throughout the product realization process, from design to manufacturing, to work together.

For more information, visit Arena Solutions.

Tagged with:

About DE Editors

DE's editors contribute news and new product announcements to Digital Engineering. Press releases can be sent to them via DE-Editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2018, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy