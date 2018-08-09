Arena Solutions Introduces Requirements Management Software

Arena capitalizes on the product record, product project management, and quality processes customers use within the platform by providing connected development requirements, as well as issue and enhancement management capabilities, the company reports. With all NPD requirements managed within the context of the entire product record, customers gain transparency across product teams to collaborate and make proactive adjustments from early concept to new product introduction (NPI).

Arena’s latest release expands support of product realization processes to better document, analyze, trace, prioritize and control changes throughout the NPD and NPI stages. With this support for collaborative NPD, product companies can make informed decisions, achieve higher quality, avoid cycle delays and ensure compliance traceability.

“The Arena summer release of Requirements Management in conjunction with Tickets broadens Arena’s product realization platform to provide more collaborative solutions that help our customers reach strategic product goals of innovation, quality, compliance, and market timing,” says Arena CEO Craig Livingston. “Our customers can now employ the valuable product lifecycle management discipline with a single source of the product record back to the earliest concept and requirements management phases to improve transparency and control between all impacted stakeholders.”

Arena Solutions merges product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, enabling participants throughout the product realization process, from design to manufacturing, to work together.

