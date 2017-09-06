Arena Solutions Reaps Investment from JMI Equity

Arena Solutions, developer of a cloud-based, all-in-one product development platform that unites PLM (product lifecycle management), ALM (application lifecycle management), supply chain collaboration and QMS (quality management systems), has received an investment from JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in software companies.

Arena’s product development platform is used in the design and manufacture of complex electronics. Its solution creates a collaborative development-to-production workflow that connects electrical, mechanical, and software engineers, according to the company.

Related to the news, JMI’s Brian Hersman, general partner, and Suken Vakil, principal, will serve on Arena’s Board of Directors.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.