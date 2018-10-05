Ashlar-Vellum Releases Graphite v12, Cobalt, Xenon and Argon v11

Ashlar-Vellum announces the development and upcoming release of Graphite version 12, its 3D wireframe CAD software on Mac and Windows.

The following are enhancements for Graphite v12: 2 to 25 times faster on zooms, pans and selects; improvements to DXF/DWG imports/exports; miscellaneous bug fixes and enhancements; and support for current operating systems for Mac and Windows.

The final release is anticipated after the first of the year. With a suggested retail price of US $145 for the upgrade from Graphite v11 to v12, Ashlar-Vellum is offering prerelease discounts. Upgrades from Graphite v8, v9 and v10 are also available. Those purchasing during pre-release are eligible for both v11 and v12.

“This upgrade will offer a significant return on investment for those serious about getting their work done,” Robert Bou, Ashlar-Vellum’s president, comments. We have significant speed increases, particularly apparent on the largest drawings, and we’re facilitating better workflow, with many little niceties that smooth the annoying bumps out of the drawing process.”

In other news, Ashlar-Vellum announces the development and upcoming release of Cobalt, Xenon and Argon version 12, its 3D solid and surface modeling products on Mac and Windows.

All three of the products have the following enhancements in version 11: up to 25% faster on zooms, pans and select; further improvements to DXF/DWG imports/exports; miscellaneous bug fixes and enhancements; and support for the most current operating systems for Mac and Windows. Final release is anticipated after the first of the year. With a suggested retail price of US $145 for the upgrade from v10 to v11, Ashlar-Vellum is offering pre-release discounts. Upgrades from Cobalt, Xenon or Argon v8 and v9 are also available. Those purchasing during pre-release are eligible for both v10 and v11. “Greater speed, especially on large models and drawings, and a smoother workflow mean that those who really need to get their work done will be thrilled with this upgrade and find it well worth the investment to upgrade” Bou adds.

Founded in 1988, Ashlar-Vellum is the leading provider of precision CAD and 3D modeling software that automates and simplifies the design process for drafting, design and engineering professionals on both Macintosh and Windows platforms. Ashlar-Vellum operates from its headquarters in Austin, TX.

For more info, visit Ashlar-Vellum.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.