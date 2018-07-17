ASM Upgrades Materials Information Online via Granta Release

ASM International announces major upgrades to Materials Information Online (MIO) Digital Databases, using enhancements to the underlying materials information technology platform with GRANTA MI Version 11 and the GRANTA MI:Explore app. The upgrade will streamline the ASM Digital Database user experience and provide new consumption capabilities for users to access updated, peer-reviewed and convenient information on various materials science information databases.

In addition to improved search and browse capabilities due to the platform enhancements, ASM has added and updated over 14,500 records across the nine ASM Digital Databases.

“Our members have told us they desire a streamlined way to access ASM’s depth of content and requested improvements to the interface of our MIO offering,” Ron Aderhold, ASM’s chief operations and information officer, says. “In cooperation with Granta, we have been able to respond quickly and affirmatively to those requirements. This response reflects the significantly higher IT and data management capabilities now resident in ASM due to our digital transformation.”

“This new interface using GRANTA MI Version 11 and the MI:Explore app for our Materials Information Online offering exemplifies our strengthening collaboration with Granta,” says ASM CEO Bill Mahoney. “ASM intends to remain current and closely aligned with Granta, on a continuum from release levels to market strategies, for the foreseeable future.”

The release of ASM Digital Databases with GRANTA MI Version 11 and MI:Explore app will begin now with the ASM Medical Materials Database. All ASM Digital Databases will roll out with this upgrade and functionalities within the third quarter. For more information, visit ASM International.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.