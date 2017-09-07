ASSESS 2017 Congress Reveals Keynote Lineup

ASSESS Initiative, a multi-industry initiative aimed at the increased availability and effectiveness of engineering simulation reports that Tina Morrison, Ph.D., deputy director, Division of Applied Mechanics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Bob Tickel, director, Structural & Dynamic Analysis, Corporate R&T, Cummins Inc., will be the keynote speakers at the ASSESS 2017 CONGRESS.

Morrison is the chair of the new FDA-wide working group on Modeling and Simulation, sponsored by the Office of the Chief Scientist, which launched in 2017. She has been serving as the regulatory advisor of computational modeling for the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) since 2012. Morrison will be presenting on “Advancing Regulatory Science and In Silico Medicine at the FDA.”

Tickel’s group is primarily responsible for providing design guidance for key structural components and systems for future products as well as evaluating, developing and documenting new tools and methods. Tickel will be presenting on “The Future of Modeling and Simulation at Cummins.”

The vision of the ASSESS Initiative, according to its leadership, is to bring together key players, both users and developers of simulation software, to guide and influence the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering.

ASSESS 2017 is the second annual ASSESS Congress, which will be held November 1-3, 2017 in Potomac, Maryland at the Bolger Center. Registration for the ASSESS 2017 Congress is by invitation only and is limited to 150 attendees.

For more info, visit ASSESS Initiative.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.