ASSESS Initiative Announces ASSESS 2017 Congress at COFES 2017

ASSESS Initiative, a multi-industry initiative, has announced the upcoming ASSESS 2017 CONGRESS at COFES 2017. The vision of ASSESS Initiative is to bring together key players, both users and developers of simulation software, to guide and influence the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering.

ASSESS 2017 is the second annual ASSESS Congress, to be held November 1-3, 2017 in Potomac, MD, at the Bolger Center. The ASSESS 2017 Congress is being organized by the ASSESS Initiative to help shape industry and product strategies for the next decade related to engineering simulation to enable the “simulation revolution.” ASSESS leaders say that those who participate in ASSESS 2017 will be an influential part of the process to shape the industry and product strategies.

Registration for the ASSESS 2017 Congress is now open. It is by invitation only and is limited to 150 attendees. Those with an invitation can register online. Those who wish to participate who do not yet have an invitation may contact the ASSESS Initiative to apply for an invitation.

ASSESS at COFES 2017

In addition to announcing the ASSESS 2017 Congress at COFES, the ASSESS Initiative will be active at COFES in several activities to expand upon the key themes outlined by the ASSESS Initiative:

Democratization of Engineering Simulation (DoES)

Engineering simulation confidence and governance

Integration of systems and detailed subsystem simulations (Systems)

Alignment of commercial, research and government efforts (Align)

Business challenges (Business)

The ASSESS Initiative will also be announcing an ASSESS theme of Generative Design at COFES. The ASSESS Initiative was formed initially by Cyon Research and intrinSIM for guiding and influencing the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering, with the primary objective of expanding the use and business benefit of these tools. ASSESS Initiative LLC was formed in mid-2016 to focus on taking the ASSESS vision forward.

Source: Press release