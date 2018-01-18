ASSESS Initiative Launches ASSESS Membership Program

ASSESS Initiative is launching the ASSESS Initiative Membership Program open for membership enrollment immediately. The ASSESS Initiative was formed to bring together key players, users and developers of simulation software, to guide and influence the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering.

Activities of the ASSESS Initiative have included an initial summit in Sante Fe, New NM and two ASSESS Congresses in Potomac, MD, formation of an Advisory Committee and working groups that helped identify key ASSESS themes to move engineering simulation forward. The ASSESS Initiative is currently working on the ASSESS 2018 Congress to be held at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort near Atlanta and research papers related to the key ASSESS themes. The theme of the ASSESS 2018 Congress is “Launching the Engineering Simulation Revolution.”

The ASSESS Membership program will provide a range of benefits to the members as follows:

Access to all ASSESS initiative “deliverable documents” at no charge, including: Research papers as available (available to non-members for a fee) Survey research

Access to ASSESS Theme status and update reports

Access to previous ASSESS Congress presentations

Access to ASSESS Members Only LinkedIn Group Ability to participate in ASSESS related discussions & posts

ASSESS Members Only newsletter

$100 discount on the annual congress registration fee

The ASSESS Membership Program is appropriate for all organizations engaged in analysis, simulation and systems engineering related to engineered products and processes. The ASSESS membership program will be offered in individual or group memberships as follows:

Individual membership at $200/year

Group3 membership at $500/year (up to three members from the same organization)

Group5 membership at $750/year (up to five members from the same organization)

Group10 membership at $1,000/year (up to 10 members from the same organization)

For more info, visit the ASSESS Initiative.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.