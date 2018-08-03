ASSESS Initiative Publishes Initial Two Positioning Papers

ASSESS Initiative, a multi-industry initiative to facilitate enablement to boost availability and effectiveness of engineering simulation, has released its first two positioning papers related to the ASSESS Initiative themes.

The ASSESS initiative is built around themes associated with expanding the usage and benefit of engineering simulation.

Align: alignment of commercial, research and government efforts

Business: business challenges

Credibility: engineering simulation credibility

DoES: democratization of engineering simulation

Generative: generative design

Integration: integration of systems and detailed sub-system simulations

The ASSESS Initiative plans to publish positioning papers and strategic insight papers related to each of these themes. Positioning papers will be publicly available from the ASSESS Initiative website; however, ASSESS Strategic Insight papers will be made available on a “members only” basis.

The first two positioning papers published are:

The ASSESS Initiative Membership program provides the ability for the ASSESS Initiative to expand its efforts and community benefits. The ASSESS Membership Program is appropriate for all organizations engaged in analysis, simulation and systems engineering activities related to engineered products and processes. The ASSESS Membership Program is offered in individual or group memberships. Active ASSESS Initiative Members receive access to Members Only content on the ASSESS website and a discount on the ASSESS Congress Registration Fees. The ASSESS Initiative Membership has over 100 active members.

ASSESS Initiative LLC was formed in mid-2016 for bringing together the key players to guide and influence the software development and implementation strategies related to model-based analysis, simulation, and systems engineering, with a goal to expand the use and business benefit of engineering simulation. ASSESS Initiative LLC is based in Clarkesville, GA.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.