ASSESS 2018 Congress Adds “Notes From the Front” Sessions

ASSESS Initiative, a broad-reaching multi-industry initiative, will feature the “Notes From The Front” presentation sessions at the ASSESS 2018 Congress, to be held at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Braselton, GA, Oct. 28-30, 2018.

There will be two “Notes From The Front” sessions at the ASSESS 2018 Congress. Each session is made up of multiple 15-minute quick presentations from industry leaders on experiences related to involvement or support of the simulation revolution.

“The Notes From The Front sessions offer a dynamic opportunity to share experiences and perspectives related to the Simulation Revolution,” says Joe Walsh, CEO and co-founder of the ASSESS Initiative. “We have an impressive list of presenters whose experiences should provoke insightful discussions on the changing role of Engineering Simulation.”

The first “Notes From The Front” session will be Monday, Oct. 28, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and will include the following presentations:

Bob Deragisch of Parker Aerospace: “CAD versus CAE—which comes first?”

Katherine Lewis of Lawrence Livermore: “Cognitive Simulation at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory”

Gene Allen of Decision Incite: “Building Experts with Simulation”

Hubertus Tummescheit of Modelon: “Update from the Modelica Association”

Scott Leemans of X-EES: “Making Simulations Believable – Where It All Started”

Andreas Vlahinos of AES: “From Topology Optimization to Generative Design”

The second “Notes From The Front” session will be Monday, Oct. 28, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., and will include the following presentations:

Scott Shaw of MBDA Systems: “Liberating Computational Simulation: Putting CFD on the Desktop of Every Aerodynamicist at MBDA”

Ted Blacker of Sandia: “Generative Design: A New Era in Product Development”

Troy Peterson of INCOSE: “Transforming Engineering Systems”

Matt Breidenthal of HOK: “Mercedes Benz Stadium HOLO Screen support design”

The ASSESS 2018 Congress is the third annual congress for ASSESS. The theme of the ASSESS 2018 Congress is “Launching the Engineering Simulation Revolution.”

Registration for the ASSESS 2018 Congressis by invitation only and is limited to 115 attendees. Registration will close when all available seats are taken, but no later than Oct. 24, 2018.

The ASSESS Initiative was formed to bring together key players, both users and developers of simulation software, to guide and influence the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering.

The ASSESS Membership Program is offered in individual or group memberships. Active ASSESS Initiative Members receive access to Members Only content on the ASSESS website and a discount on the ASSESS Congress Registration Fees.

