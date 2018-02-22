AURO Offers New Platform

AURO Cloud Computing, a Canadian enterprise public cloud, has released a newly improved platform.

It is a 100% Canada-based public cloud that offers infrastructure as a service (IaaS) services powered by OpenStack technology.

AURO Cloud Computing reports that the new platform will bring in a range of new features with improvements in manageability, scalability and stability.

“Openstack gives you the power and flexibility to expand your application and move to a virtual, scalable and secure environment. The new AURO Openstack deployment provides all of this, along with our world-class stability,” says AURO Cloud Engineer Matthew Czajka.

The new AURO platform is fully self-service, with the ability to develop, deploy and iterate a virtual infrastructure of any magnitude. The new version integrates with familiar services like AWS and provides open API libraries and a command-line interface, which makes it easy to build the way you want.

The updated version offers a seamless console and administration, the company reports. Apps and sites, as well as your account and billing, can be managed from one single interface.

AURO Openstack deployment uses load balancing servers and object storage space. Data is stored in clusters and kept safe through replication.

The new platform is as cost-effective as its previous version. There are no minimums, and you pay only for what you use. This flexible service can be optimal for experimenting with AURO’s elastic cloud infrastructure, the company reports.

For more info, visit AURO Cloud Computing.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.