Autodesk Updates AutoCAD 2018 and AutoCAD LT 2018 for Mac

Autodesk released AutoCAD 2018 for Mac late last year; now the company is offering additional features in the 2018.1 update.

Each release includes new features and multiple enhancements. Starting now, in the 2018.1 update, there are orange dots to indicate improvements to a specific feature. Hover over this dot to get more information about what’s new.

Here are a few of the new enhancements: Now AutoCAD remembers your previous plot settings and you can set them as the default for all plots. Saving drawings as PDFs is simpler than now. Once settings are applied, just click on the Save as PDF button. Now, when plotting drawings, AutoCAD will automatically create PDFs of those drawings. It names these PDFs based on the drawing and layout name to identify and reference it at a later time. Autodesk has also simplified the way to apply named page setups to layouts. By right-clicking on a drawing, apply a named page setup to multiple layouts from Quick View in a simple and easy workflow. It’s also possible to apply or edit a named page setup from the Layout tab menu.

Performance Enhancements

When purging objects to reduce file size or remove unwanted objects, there are prompts to turn on nested items and orphaned data so there’s no need to purge multiple times.

Now it’s possible to drag files like DWGs, PDFs, and images from the Finder directly on to the canvas in AutoCAD.

For more info, visit Autodesk.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.