AVL Adds Multidisciplinary System Simulation Software to Partner Alliance

The Altair Partner Alliance (APA) has added AVL CRUISE M to its current software offering of AVL FIRE M and AVL EXCITE Acoustics. AVL CRUISE M is a multidisciplinary system simulation solution designed for model-based development using real-time models from different domains (engine, flow, after-treatment, driveline, electrics, hydraulics, etc). A state-of-the-art graphical user interface enables setup and execution of the entire modelling workflow from building the model to the post-processing of the simulation results.

“With specific solutions for powertrain and thermal management, AVL CRUISE M offers HyperWorks users the ability to not only calibrate ECUs with a virtual engine at an early stage but also to help support the control system development in the validation phase,” says Keshav Sundaresh, global director of Business Development for Math and Systems at Altair. “We’re very excited to add AVL CRUISE M to the APA ecosystem and further enhance the toolset for holistic engine and powertrain development.”

The AVL CRUISE M numerical solver is tailored for efficient multiphysics system simulation and is combined with a highly flexible, multi-level modeling approach open to third-party tools offering FMI as a standard model exchange interface. The software supports control function and strategy development tasks, xCU calibration on HiL systems and component testing on test systems. This tool is applicable through the entire development process, making the advantages of multiphysics system simulation more accessible.

AVL CRUISE M is typically used in design and assessment of powertrain concepts, system layout analysis, balancing energy flow and energy management system optimization. An integrated scalable model fidelity approach enables the utilization of the AVL CRUISE M subsystem and overall vehicle models anywhere in the powertrain development process from concept phase to testing.

An introductory webinar for AVL CRUISE M will be held on December 14 at 10 a.m. ET with a focus on using CRUISE M for model-based control function development.

For more info, visit Altair and Altair Partner Alliance.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.